Frozen Yogurt Trip Turns Deadly: Support Surges For Jersey Shore Teen Car Crash Victims

Jon Craig
Gianna and Kaitlyn
Gianna and Kaitlyn Photo Credit: Source unknown

What was supposed to be a fun weekend out getting frozen yogurt turned out to be a horrific one for two teenage girls, one now dead and the other critical, following a head-on crash on their way home.

Support is surging for Pinelands Regional High School students, friends and coworkers Gianna Palmieri, 16, and Kaitlyn, following the Jan. 30 crash.

The speeding driver who struck them -- Michael Pillarella, 26, of Manahawkin -- was slapped with new charges of aggravated manslaughter, vehicular homicide after Palmieri died of her injuries Tuesday, authorities said.

A GoFundMe for Gianna's family had raised more than $5,100 as of Wednesday, while another for Kaitlyn and her family had raised $13,600.

Pillarella was driving north on Radio Road near Baltusrol Court in Little Egg Harbor at about 9:45 p.m. on Jan. 30 when he lost control of his car on a curve, crossed over the center line and struck the southbound vehicle carrying the teens -- Kaitlyn behind the wheel, authorities said.

The girls were flown to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with life-threatening injuries. 

“This is every parent’s worst nightmare,“ Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of both of these young women. The driver should have been celebrating her birthday last weekend, instead she was fighting for her life in the hospital. 

"The passenger that passed away this evening should have been celebrating her birthday this upcoming weekend. . . this is such an unspeakable tragedy.”

Condolences and prayers poured in.

"On behalf of the Board of Education, the administrative Team, and myself we are truly devastated and send our prayers and condolences to the family," Superintendent Melissa McCooley said in a written statement.

Check back for arrangements.

