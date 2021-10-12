Former Wrestler Dies In Crash

Support is rising for a former wrestler killed in a car crash Tuesday.

Nicholas Santiago, 20, of Bethlehem, PA, was riding in a car down South 15th Street when it veered off the road and struck a tree, according to the Allentown Police Department and the Lehigh County Coroner's Office.

He died of blunt force injuries to the torso, and the manner of death was ruled an accident, the coroner's office said.

Santiago's family has set up a GoFundMe page in his name to help with funeral and other expenses, and as of Friday afternoon, it had raised more than $8,300.

"Nick has impacted many lives while he was here with us. He will always be remembered for his beautiful smile, contagious laugh, and loving spirit," the campaign's organizer Evelyce Santiago wrote.

"If you had the opportunity to meet him you know how much of an outgoing and special person he was. The pain we are experiencing is unimaginable. Life will simply never be the same without him," she added.

On Twitter, a former Liberty High School head coach paid tribute to Santiago.

"Very sad to learn of the tragic passing of Nick Santiago," Jody Karam wrote.

"Nick wrestled for me at Liberty HS in my final year coaching there 3 years ago. Such a shame and loss of a 20 yr-old young man with such a bright future."

The driver of the car was taken to an area hospital by Allentown EMS for treatment of serious injuries, police said. Police have not identified the driver.

The crash is being investigated by the Allentown Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit, The Lehigh County Coroner's Office, and the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.