Former Standout Ramapo HS Athlete Tyler Speziale Dies, 26

Tyler Speziale of Wyckoff died on June 20. He was 26 years old.

The 2011 Ramapo High School graduate was a standout player on the football and lacrosse teams.

More than $1,900 had been raised as of Sunday morning on a GoFundMe for his family.

He is survived by his parents, Gerard and Victoria Speziale; brothers Connor and Spencer Speziale; maternal grandmother Hila Jack; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 25 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Vander Plaat Funeral Home in Wyckoff.

Funeral services will be private.

