Former Lyndhurst HS Football Captain Nick Cimicata Dies, 20

Former Lyndhurst High School Varsity Football Captain Nick Cimicata died on Thursday, March 16. He was 20 years old.

Nick played basketball and football at Lyndhurst High School (Class of 2021), where he was also the vice president of Future Business Leaders of America, his obituary says.

Affectionately known as "Nicky Blue," he also served as the coach of Savino's in the township's Little League program, and as a 10U travel coach.

At the time of his death, Nick was working toward a degree in accounting at Seton Hall University, where he made Dean's List.

“Nicky was a beautiful soul, his energy was contagious," Lyndhurst High School Football Coach Rich Tuero said. "He always made you smile, and changed your mood no matter the circumstance. He was a captain of our team, a leader, and just a blessing to have as a player, student, and friend. We will never forget Nicky CIMBO Cimicata”

Visitation will be at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, March 24.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 25 at 9 a.m., at the Ippolito-Stellato Funeral Home, with mass to follow at 11 a.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.