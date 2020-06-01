Former Knowlton Firefighter, Mechanic Mark Unangst Dies, 30

Several Warren County communities are mourning the loss of Mark C. Unangst, who died on Dec. 15.

The 30-year-old was a member of the Knowlton Township Fire and Rescue Company from 2006 to 2011.

He went on to work as a mechanic at All Seasons Auto Repairs on Route 46 in Belvidere.

Dozens of people penned condolences to Mark on his obituary , remembering him as a kind and passionate young man.

"I will never forget Mark," said one person, "he gave me hope for the future and was taken away too soon."

"I was his school bus driver for many years," another said. "He always had a smile on his face."

Donations in Mark's memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 144, Stroudsburg, PA, 18360.

