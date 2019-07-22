Former Kinnelon Football Player Brian DeVeau, 28, Dead In California Car Crash

Former standout Kinnelon football player Brian DeVeau died in a California car accident June 23. He was 28 years old.

Services were held last weekend at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home.

Kinnelon Athletics in a Tweet remembered DeVeau as an "unbelievable young man who always represented Kinnelon and his family with grace and dignity."

DeVeau served as quarterback, running back and defensive safety for the Colts, and was a member of the all-county team.

He went on to play varsity for Columbia University, earning his bachelor's degree in economics.

DeVeau graduated in 2013 and worked for Merrill Lynch as an investment analyst, and for Mizuho Bank as an associate investment banker.

While taking a break to pursue his MBA, his father convinced him to help expand Taylored Services, LLC, where he worked for the past year as the managing director of mergers and acquisitions, his obituary says.

Many former Kinnelon football players wore championship rings to DeVeau's wake in his honor.

"He was an extraordinary person with a mind that never stopped, and a heart that was endless," the Rosenthals said in a condolence post on his obituary.

"He did everything at maximum RPM. Brian didn’t know the word shortcut and his giant smile will never leave my memory."

