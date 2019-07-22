Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Lodi House Fire Rekindles
Obituaries

Former Kinnelon Football Player Brian DeVeau, 28, Dead In California Car Crash

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Brian DeVeau, 28, of Kinnelon, died in a car accident last month.
Brian DeVeau, 28, of Kinnelon, died in a car accident last month. Photo Credit: Norries Wilson (TWITTER)

Former standout Kinnelon football player Brian DeVeau died in a California car accident June 23. He was 28 years old.

Services were held last weekend at the M. John Scanlan Funeral Home.

Kinnelon Athletics in a Tweet remembered DeVeau as an "unbelievable young man who always represented Kinnelon and his family with grace and dignity."

DeVeau served as quarterback, running back and defensive safety for the Colts, and was a member of the all-county team.

He went on to play varsity for Columbia University, earning his bachelor's degree in economics.

DeVeau graduated in 2013 and worked for Merrill Lynch as an investment analyst, and for Mizuho Bank as an associate investment banker.

While taking a break to pursue his MBA, his father convinced him to help expand Taylored Services, LLC, where he worked for the past year as the managing director of mergers and acquisitions, his obituary says.

Many former Kinnelon football players wore championship rings to DeVeau's wake in his honor.

"He was an extraordinary person with a mind that never stopped, and a heart that was endless," the Rosenthals said in a condolence post on his obituary.

"He did everything at maximum RPM. Brian didn’t know the word shortcut and his giant smile will never leave my memory."

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.