Former Fort Lee Bridal Shop Owner, Northern Valley HS Grad Laura Jefferson Dies, 51

Laura F. (Squires) Jefferson of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away peacefully on the evening of Dec. 25, 2019 due to a short-term illness surrounded by her immediate family. She was 51 years old.

Laura was born in Hackensack and was the beloved daughter of Armand and Andrea Squires. She attended Northern Valley Regional High School Demarest.

In partnership with a close friend, she owned a maternity/bridal store in Fort Lee. In 2004, Laura moved to Port St. Lucie, FL.

Laura was a devoted mother and loving wife, and a very special soul.

Her infectious smile and kindness to others will be sadly missed.

Laura always put everyone else ahead of herself. Her positive outlook and her friendly care-free lovable demeanor made her many friends.

She was someone people liked to be with. She faced her illness with spirit, courage and hope.

Laura will be deeply missed by everyone who knew her.

She is survived by her twin children Matthew and Lauren Newbold; devoted loving husband David; her parents Armand and Andrea Squires; sisters JoAnn Franklin and Denise Squires; brother-in-law Jonathan Franklin; and nephews Shawn, Nicholas and Michael Franklin.

Laura is also survived by her mother- and father-in-law Herb and Linda Jefferson; and special childhood friends Judy Ursillo Biederman, Tory Crawford, Virginia Mancini Hubbard and Holly Orgera Cordoma.

A celebration of life was held on Saturday Jan. 4, at the home of Jonathan and JoAnn Franklin in Florida.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.