Former Don Bosco Football Player Sean Mooney Dies, 42

Sean P. Mooney, a personal trainer from Riverdale, died Sunday, Feb. 16. He was 42 years old.

Mooney, born in Ridgewood, was a star member of the Don Bosco High School football team, his obituary says.

He attended Morris County Community College to pursue a career in the athletic field as a personal trainer.

Mooney had also been working toward a new career as a plumber, his obituary says. He was working as an apprentice for Dynamic Pipe in Rockaway.

Mooney is survived by numerous family members and friends. He was predeceased by his father, Peter Mooney, in 2019.

"He was a friend to all, saw the good in people and would help when someone needed it most," his obituary says.

"He was friendly and outgoing, and everyone who knew him loved him."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.