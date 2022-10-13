'Force To Be Reckoned With:' Amber Takesh Of Morris County Dies After Brave Cancer Battle, 24

Beloved North Jersey native and “force to be reckoned with” Amber Stefanie Takesh died following an incredibly brave battle with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on Thursday, Oct. 6. She was 24.

A native of Montville, Amber graduated from Montville High School in 2016, her obituary says. She went on to attend James Madison University, where she earned a Bachelor’s in 2019 and a Master’s in accounting in 2020. She was also a member of the Sigma Kappa sorority.

Amber passed all four portions of the CPA exam on her first attempt while earning high scores. After finishing college, she worked as an accountant at KPMG in Arlington, Virginia.

Once diagnosed with AML in March 2021, Amber moved back to Cedar Grove, New Jersey to live with her mother.

“You hear awful things, you see crazy storylines on TV and in the movies, and you never imagine these bad things could ever happen to you,” Amber wrote in ‘Fight Stubborn With Stubborn,’ an Elephants And Tea article that was published just a week before her death.

“As humans, we take our health for granted until you realize how valuable it really is.”

Amber is remembered as an incredibly hard worker and overachiever who “marched to the beat of her own drum.”

“She definitely was a force to be reckoned with,” reads her obituary. “She was a bright and bubbly light to all that knew her…Her light could fill up a room. Her heart was pure, and she was such a genuine caring person.”

Amber spent her treatment time expanding her mind and staying busy. She read a total of 67 books, finished 85 puzzles, completed art projects, played games, did writing prompts, knitted, practiced meditation, reiki, and yoga, participated in cancer support groups, and so much more.

She and her family also documented their journey with diary entries on CaringBridge.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe that was launched at the time of Amber’s initial diagnosis garnered nearly $80,000 in donations.

“We are so proud of Amber,” reads her obituary. “She truly was the ultimate warrior. She faced her battle with courage, strength, positivity, composure, determination, dignity, and grace. She would not let leukemia define her. We are all in awe of her.”

Amber leaves behind her loving mother, Marie McMahon; father, Steven Takesh; sister, Amanda Takesh; maternal grandfather, John McMahon; paternal grandmother, Marilyn Takesh; as well as several extended family members and close friends.

Amber’s funeral was held at Shook’s Cedar Grove Funeral Home in Cedar Grove on Monday, Oct. 10.

Donations can be made in Amber’s loving memory to Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS): NJ Big Climb Fundraiser for Team Amber Strong, John Theurer Cancer Center, Hackensack Meridian Health, Hackensack, NJ, and Be The Match.

“We are so proud of Amber,” reads her obituary. “Even at the end, she continued to be brave and strong and communicated her wishes. She’s truly our hero and always will be.”

“The world needs more people like Amber. Live your life in strength, peace, and light like our Amber Baby Sunshine. Think of her, and think to yourself, “What would Amber do?”

