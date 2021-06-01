'Force Of Positivity' Delilah Rosario Of Belleville Dies, 18

Delilah Joy Rosario of Belleville died on May 18, 2021. She was 18 years old.

Delilah graduated from Belleville High School in 2020 and was studying psychology at William Paterson University, her obituary says.

A GoFundMe in Delilah's memory launched by Ramon Espinol had raised more than $11,000 as of June 1.

Delilah was honored with a lantern-release ceremony last weekend.

BOE member Frank Velez remembered her as "force of positivity and joy," on a post from the ceremony.

Today we remembered Delilah Rosario, a force of positivity and joy that was taken from us too soon... Delilah was a... Posted by Frank Velez on Monday, May 31, 2021

"Delilah was a beautiful person & it was a beautiful sight to see the community come together for such a special soul."

Delilah's obituary remembers her for her "angelic smile and natural artistic abilities."

Click here for Delilah's full obituary from the O'Boyle Funeral Home.

