North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Fitness Coach Rallies Support For Lyndhurst Mom Who Lost Only Son, 25

Cecilia Levine
Tony and Ginny Photo Credit: Leah Fairchild
Ginny and Tony Photo Credit: Leah Fairchild

Some of the traits people remember about Tony Torres of Lyndhurst -- full of life, down to earth, a good listener -- he clearly got from his mom.

Ginny Figueiredo lost her only child on Saturday when he died suddenly. Tony was 25 years old.

As her friend and client struggles to make sense of it all, personal trainer Leah Fairchild has launched a campaign to help with expenses following Tony's death.

"Ginny is a rock," Fairchild said. "She's had her fair share of life experience, and if you ever had the pleasure to sit with her she'd tell you her story from a 'matter of fact' perspective and never as a 'woe is me.'"

"Ginny is an incredible mother," Fairchild wrote. "She has sacrificed for her amazing son Tony, and we are completely devastated by this tragedy."

The Taekwondo blackbelt was passionate about MMA fighting and shared a special bond with his mother. He also cared deeply about children and the elderly.

Music was his "life force" even in his saddest of times, Fairchild said.

"We can only hope that the notes he listened to lifted him to moments of happiness, along with the joy that he experienced with all who loved him," she wrote.

Tony is also survived by his father, Antonio Torres, Sr.; stepfather Rui; and sisters Alexis and Alexandra Torres.

A memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Gospel Ligjht Baptist Church in Kearny.

Visitation will be Friday, Feb. 22 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home in Kearny.

CLICK HERE to donate: A Mother's Love - Memorial for Tony

