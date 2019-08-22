Filip Babiuk, 25, Of Linden, Business Owner Who Was Recently Engaged

Filip Babiuk, A Clark resident who spent much of his life in Linden, died suddenly Sunday. He was 25.

Born in Poland, Filip moved to Linden in 2005 before moving to Clark less than a year ago, where he owned and operated Stealth Pool Installations.

Filip enjoyed swimming, sailing, skiing and dancing, and worked as a lifeguard in Avenel in high school. He was a volunteer for many years during the pilgrimage to Our Lady of Czestochowa Shrine in Doylestown, Pennsylvania and also volunteered with the Polish American festival.

A self-taught man in many respects, he learned the pool installation business beginning at age 17 and also learned finance and investment as he worked in construction. Remembered an funny and generous, the core group of friends were very important to him.

In April, while sailing in Mexico, he proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Magdalena Ulaszek.

In addition to his fiance, he is survived by his parents, Anna Komorek and Waldemar Babiuk; his brother, Eryk Babiuk; paternal grandparents Zofia and Andrzej Babiuk; his maternal grandparents, Celina and Bronislaw Komorek; his uncles, Gerard Babiuk, Andrzej Komorek and his wife, Edyta; his aunt, Ewa Salvador and her husband, Jose, as well as his fiance's parents, who considered him a son.

Visitation will be at Kowalski Funeral Home, 515 Roselle St., Linden, on Thursday, from 6 to 9 p.m. On Friday, from 9:45 to 10 a.m., mourners will gather at St. Theresa of the Child Jesus R.C. Church, 131 E. Edgar Road, Linden, where a funeral Mass will be offered at 10 a.m. The prayers of committal will precede his burial in the family plot in Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Linden.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a memorial the family plans to establish in Filip's memory.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.