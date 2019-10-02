Father, Son Moving To Bergen County Together Die 6 Days Apart After Morris County Crash

A 28-year-old man died six days after his 69-year-old father of injuries sustained in a Roxbury car accident, authorities said.

Vincent Borny had been fighting for his life at Morristown Medical Center following the crash that took his father Ken Borny's life Sept. 25, outside of Ledgewood Commons in Roxbury, his uncle Tom Borny said.

Vincent's organs will be donated to help others live, Tom Borny said in a Facebook post.

"I believe Vincent will live amongst us all in the lives of people walking this earth having a second chance and everyday smiling with gratitude knowing that someone was willing to give them that love," Borny's Facebook post said.

The father and son were in the process of moving into a townhouse they purchased together in Wallington over the summer, Tom Borny told the NJ Herald , noting the pair had been living together in Hopatcong.

Vincent was behind the wheel of a Ford Fiesta when he collided with a Ford F150 pickup truck driven by an 18-year-old Sparta man around 4:20 p.m. near Howard Boulevard, Roxbury police said.

"Funny... I assigned Ken phone ring as Tarzan's yell 'Ahhhhh!!!!'" Borny's Facebook post said.

"Now never to be heard again.

"So to my brother Ken... I say 'I love you.'

"To my nephew Vincent ... I say 'God Bless'

"And to all my friends I say 'Love everyone in your life as if tomorrow will never come.'"

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.