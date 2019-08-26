Erica Nick Mandeville Of Wayne, 38, Was Loving Mom To Daughters

Erica Jean Nick Mandeville of Wayne died on Aug. 20. She was 38 years old.

Born in Ridgewood, Erica was the seventh child of Ken (Mike) and Edna Nick. She graduated from Wayne Valley High School in the Class of 1999.

Erica was remembered in her obituary as a loving and devoted mom to her daughters, Kathleen and Allyson.

"Erica was a giving person whose warm generous heart was always ready to give of her time, treasures and talents to help out a friend or stranger in need," her obituary says.

"She touched the lives of many in positive ways and will be missed dearly by all who were blessed to have known her."

Burial was Monday, Aug. 26 at Laurel Grove Memorial Park in Totowa.

