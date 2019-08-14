Contact Us
Emmanuel 'Jimmy' Figueroa, 34, Of Jersey City, Loved All Things Tech

Paul Milo
Emmanuel James Figueroa
Emmanuel James Figueroa Photo Credit: Evergreen Funeral Home

Emmanuel James Figueroa of Jersey City died Friday at the age of 34.

He is remembered for his quiet demeanor, soulful eyes and friendly smile. "Manny," as he was known to his friends (Jimmy to family) will also be remembered for his love of soccer, Star Wars and technology of all kinds.

He is predeceased by his father, Luis Figueroa. He is survived by his mother, Sandra Ortiz Sierra; brother Noel; grandmother Carmen Pagan; and his aunts and uncles Carmen Ortiz, Melissa Franqui and Shawn Morrissey, Jesenia Franqui and Jose A Cruz, Ubeline and Yolanda Rivera. He is also survived by his cousins Jett, Ryan, Alyse, Marcus, Ray, Marilyn and Dean.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Evergreen Funeral Home, 159 Garrison Ave., Jersey City. Funeral service will be held at 8 am on Thursday at the funeral home.  Mourners will leave for Arlington Cemetery in Kearny at 9 am.

