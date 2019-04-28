Contact Us
Elizabeth Man Killed In Hillside Crash Leaves Behind Young Son

Paul Milo
Uzodinma Oguh and his son Luke. Oguh was killed in a traffic accident in Hillside April 22. Photo Credit: Facebook

A fundraiser has been started for the Elizabeth man who was killed when his car slammed into the back of a tractor trailer in Hillside last week.

Uzodimma N. Oguh, 39, died early on the morning of April 22 when his car slid under the truck as it was pulling into a McDonald's parking lot on Rt. 22. The roadway was closed for several hours.

Family and friends are now raising funds to help with funeral and other costs for Oguh, whose survivors include his toddler son Luke.

Donations can be made via GoFundMe here.

