Edison Police Officer Ryan Borden Dies Suddenly, 26

The Edison Police Department is mourning the loss of officer Ryan Borden, who died suddenly in his home on March 16.

He was 26 years old.

The cause of death was no immediately made public.

Borden worked as a Rutgers University- Camden Campus police officer before joining Edison's ranks.

"Officer Borden always had a smile on his face and was proud serve to the residents of Edison," his department wrote.

"Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to his family and loved ones."

"Officer Borden was known to always have a warm smile and kind heart," Fraternal Order Of Police Lodge 62 Rutgers wrote on Facebook.

Check back for arrangements.

