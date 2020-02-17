Edison Eighth-Grader Who Died Is District's Second Student Death This Year

Edison Township is mourning the death of an eighth-grade student Jasper Dean Boyd, who died on Saturday, Feb. 15.

Counselors will be at Herbert Hoover Middle School Tuesday to help students and staff cope with Jasper's death, said Edison Superintendent of Schools Bernard Bragen.

By Monday afternoon, more than $5,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe page created by Deja Boyd of Matawan to help with funeral expenses.

Arrangements have not been announced.

Last month, another student in the Edison School District died. Jessica Bencivenga, 5, was killed during a house fire on Jan. 22. She was a preschooll student at the Edison Early Learning Center. Her grandmother, 56-year-old Kathleen O'Callaghan, also was killed by the fire.

Jasper was being remembered for his contagious smile and uplifting spirit.

"He will truly be missed by his classmates [with] his jokes and his contagious smile, "person said on the GoFundMe, "and his ways of making kids feel good about them self."

"When I say this hurts so bad," his mom Christina Boyd said, "I can't live my life without him."

