Drowned Paterson Teen Had Bright Future Ahead, Those Who Knew Him Say

Naz'ier Randolph had more to accomplish, those who knew him say.

The 15-year-old Paterson boy drowned last weekend while swimming with friends in the area of the Great Notch Reservoir off Old Rifle Camp Road on Garrett Mountain.

His body was recovered Sunday morning, leaving his friends and loved ones in a state of disbelief.

"Naz’ier Randolph’s death will be felt throughout Eastside High School and his community," Paterson Public Schools Superintendent Eileen Shafer said.

"Naz’ier had so much potential, and we all suffer from his loss."

More than $7,600 had been raised as of Tuesday, May 24 on a GoFundMe launched by Naz'ier's mom, Shanike Randolph.

"The hole I have in my heart can never bring him back but I need some help giving my baby the proper burial service," writes the single mom of four

"I never in a million years expect to be burying my son but god needed him more .. if u have it in ya heart ..please share this post.. I can’t change when god has in store but I can keep my baby memory alive."

