Driver Killed In Turnpike Crash ID'd As Central Jersey Man, 31

Authorities have identified the driver killed in a collision on the New Jersey Turnpike.

Andrew N. Disney, 31, of Edison, was killed when his sedan slammed into the rear of a tractor-trailer pulled over along the turnpike, according to New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota.

Good Samaritans tried to rescue Disney from the wreckage at about 2 p.m. on Monday.

Videos show a silver sedan wedged underneath a tractor trailer -- the driver slumped over the steering wheel.

New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry says the crash occurred on the northbound side of the western spur near mile post 108.1 in Kearny.

Disney's girlfriend wrote a tribute to Disney on her Facebook page:

"Next year was supposed to be our year. November 22. 2222 was the year u said u wanted me to be your wife," she wrote. "We had goals , we was on the way to do big things."

