Dover Native Jason Minahan Dies, 40

Jason Robert Minahan, a Dover native, died April 21 after a long battle with an illness. He was 40.

“With his shock of red hair, blue eyes and big smile, he will be deeply missed by all who knew him and will remain in our hearts forever,” reads Minahan’s obituary.

Minahan graduated from Dover High School in 1998 and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of New Jersey, according to his obituary.

He was gainfully employed as a Technical Support Engineer at Signature Information Solutions, LLC, his obituary says.

Minahan also had a passion for the arts and loved taking photos, listening to music and playing the guitar. He was known for his singing and dancing in high school plays, according to his obituary.

He is survived by his parents, Robert and Kathleen Minahan, his birth father, Martin Minahan II; his brother, Martin Minahan III; his sisters, Christine and husband Ray Barzano, Colleen and husband Tom Hunter and Meghan Minahan and Brad Haskins; his nephews, Joe Barzano and Christopher Hunter, as well as numerous aunts and uncles.

Minahan is predeceased by his birth mother, Maryellen Minahan; his sister, Maryellen Minahan, and his grandparents, Alice and Martin Minahan and Stella and Nick Genese.

