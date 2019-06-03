Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Quest Diagnostics: 12 Million Customers May Have Had Financial, Medical, Personal Info Breached
Obituaries

Douglas Domicolo Of Hardyston Dies, 34

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Doug Domicolo
Doug Domicolo Photo Credit: Doug Domicolo

Douglas "Doug" Joseph Domicolo of Hardyston Township died on May 28. He was 34 years old.

Born in Newton, Douglas graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School and earned his Associates from Sussex County Community College, according to his obituary.

He had been working as a millwright and machinist for PSEG for the last 5 years. Douglas was a member of the I.B.E.W. # 94.

His obituary remembered him as an avid soccer player and fan of Manchester City FC, as well as the Dallas Cowboys. He also was remembered for his "kind heart, infectious smile and calm strength."

Douglas is survived by his wife, Ardita Zaku; son Matteo and step-daughter Liliana; parents Brian and Connie Domicolo and dozens of other family members, friends and loved ones.

Cremation will be private.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.