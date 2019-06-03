Douglas Domicolo Of Hardyston Dies, 34

Douglas "Doug" Joseph Domicolo of Hardyston Township died on May 28. He was 34 years old.

Born in Newton, Douglas graduated from Wallkill Valley Regional High School and earned his Associates from Sussex County Community College, according to his obituary.

He had been working as a millwright and machinist for PSEG for the last 5 years. Douglas was a member of the I.B.E.W. # 94.

His obituary remembered him as an avid soccer player and fan of Manchester City FC, as well as the Dallas Cowboys. He also was remembered for his "kind heart, infectious smile and calm strength."

Douglas is survived by his wife, Ardita Zaku; son Matteo and step-daughter Liliana; parents Brian and Connie Domicolo and dozens of other family members, friends and loved ones.

Cremation will be private.

