Dominik Assis, Dad And Kearny Native, Dead At 27

A funeral will be held Wednesday for Dominik Assis, 27, a longtime Kearny resident who died suddenly on Friday.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the Thiele-Reid Family Funeral Home, 585 Belgrove Drive, Kearny, from 4 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will begin at 7 p.m. Cremation will be private.

Born in Brazil, he came to the United States in 1992. For the past year he lived in North Arlington. He was a self-employed flooring installer.

He is survived by his son, Logan, and his mother Ursula (nee Simone).

A fundraising campaign has been started to help defray funeral costs, with any excess to benefit Assis's son. Click here to donate or for more information.

