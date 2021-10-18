'Devastated:' North Jersey Native, Aspiring Policeman Gunnar Bigley Dies Suddenly At 19

North Jersey native and aspiring police officer Gunnar Jeffrey Bigley died suddenly at Morristown Memorial Hospital on Sept. 23. He was 19.

Born in Denville, Bigley worked as a parts delivery driver for Family Ford in Netcong and lived in Andover, his obituary says.

Gunnar was known for his passion for anything with a motor, from riding four-wheelers and dirt bikes to owning his very own Chevy Duramax truck.

Above all, Bigley was remembered for his kind-hearted soul and for the one-of-a-kind bond he shared with his loving mother, Donna Hamilton Bigley.

“He wanted nothing more than to make his parents proud, and they were so proud of him,” reads his obituary.

More than $11,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Monday for Bigley’s final expenses.

Meanwhile, his mother has launched a scholarship in her son’s loving memory that will support a student at Newton High School going into law enforcement every two years.

“Gunnar wanted to be a police officer,” Hamilton Bigley told Daily Voice.

“[Gunnar’s] father and I plan to make sure this scholarship continues every year for the rest of our lives,” Hamilton Bigley said. “People can purchase a bracelet in his memory or just make a donation to the campaign.”

Bracelets are available for $5 and can be purchased through Bigley’s mother or his sister, Rachel.

Click here to view/donate to the Scholarship Fund Remembering Gunnar Bigley.

In addition to his mother and sister, Bigley is survived by his father, Jeffrey Bigley; his future brother-in-law, James Pier, his grandmother Theresia Hamilton, his best friend, Austin Popelka, his kitten, Benji, his two dogs, Sonny and Ace, as well as numerous extended family members and other close friends.

Bigley’s funeral was held Sept. 30 at Cochran Funeral Home on High Street in Hackettstown.

“He was an exceptional young man and we are devastated by his loss,” Hamilton Bigley said.

Click here to view/donate to ‘Help With Expenses for the Bigley Family’ on GoFundMe.

