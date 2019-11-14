Death Of Local Dad Brian Hickey Breaks Hearts In Warren County

Devoted dad. Caring friend. All-around genuine guy.

This is how Brian Hickey of the Panther Valley section of Allamuchy is being remembered.

Hickey, a Hopatcong native, died on Nov. 3 at St. Clare's Hospital in Dover. He was 47 years old.

More than $16,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Hickey's three children, Mariana, Brian and Emily, as of Thursday afternoon.

His social media page was filled with condolences from grieving friends, remembering him for his heartfelt advice and authenticity.

"Brian and I worked on the same sales engineering team at Verizon," Bob Munch said.

"He was a smart man and overall great guy. We shared a common interest in motorcycling. Ride on my friend."

"Brian was quite a guy and my memories of him are all full of laughter, friendship and shenanigans," Christine Rochow added. "He was loved by many."

Hickey graduated from Hopatcong High School in 1990 and recently moved to Warren County.

He had been working as a solutions architect for Verizon Business in Piscataway, his obituary says.

"Brian enjoyed riding dirt bikes and motorcycles, as well as boating," his obituary says.

"He enjoyed time he spent with family and friends and had a unique way of finding humor in most any situation. He and his personality will be missed and remembered by many."

Services were held Nov. 8.

Click here to donate.

