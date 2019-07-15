Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice
Obituaries

Obituaries

Daniel Cupo, 20, Wayne Man Who Was 'Light Of His Parents' Lives'

Paul Milo
Daniel Cupo
Daniel Cupo Photo Credit: Shook Cedar Grove Funeral Home

Services were held Friday for Daniel V. Cupo of Wayne, who died July 8. He was 20 years old.

Born in Pequannock, he was a lifelong Wayne resident. He was a student at The Gramon School in Fairfield, where he played basketball and soccer. In his free time he also loved music, swimming and long drives with his father.

His parents, Daniel and Victoria (nee Jandura) described him as the light of their lives.

He is also survived by his uncle, Bob Cupo and his wife Sherry; aunt Suman Paul; and cousins Anthony, Robert and Christopher.

Entombment was at Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.

Memories and condolences can be shared at the Shook Cedar Grove Funeral Home web site, shookscedargrove.com .

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to New Beginnings P.P.O., 20 Just Road, 1st Fl., Fairfield, N.J. 07004

