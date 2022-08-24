Construction Worker Jonathan Kirwan Of Haledon Dies, 34

Jonathan M. Kirwan of Haledon died in Paterson on Aug. 14, his obituary says. He was 34 years old.

Jonathan owned Kirwan Construction for the last four years, and was remembered as the "life of the party."

"He had a sparkle in his bright blue eyes and a contagious smile that lit up the room wherever he went," his obit reads.

Cremation was private.

Click here for Jonathan M. Kirwan's complete obituary from the Festa Memorial Home.

