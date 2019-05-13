Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Community Rallying For Wayne's Jay Doremus Who Leaves Two Young Daughters Behind

Paul Milo
Paul Milo
Jay Doremus passed away April 27.
Jay Doremus passed away April 27.

Jay Doremus of Wayne being remembered as a "jokester" and "life of the party"

The 34-year-old passed away recently had "struggles and demons, and unfortunately some of these were too much for him to handle," said organizers of a GoFundMe that had raised more than $4,600 as of Monday morning.

The funds will go toward his beloved daughters, Aubrey, 4, and 7-year-old Delilah.

"He had the biggest heart and would do anything for anyone even give a stranger the shirt off his own back," the campaign says.

"He loved his little girls with everything he had and would do anything for their happiness."

A memorial service for the Jersey City native was held May 4.

Click here to donate.

