Community Rallies For Roxbury Roads Supervisor Mourning Daughter, 28

The community is rallying for a Roxbury township employee mourning his daughter, who died recently at 28 years old.

Kaitlynn LaBell of Mount Arlington passed away at St. Clare's Hospital Dover Campus on Dec. 19, surrounded by her family.

Kaitlynn's father Paul LaBell is Roxbury's roads supervisor.

A GoFundMe that raised more than $10,000 for the family says that Kaitlyn died suddenly and did not have life insurance.

Donations in her memory can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or to Roxbury Fire Department Engine #2, PO Box 138, Landing, NJ 07850.

Click here for service details.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.