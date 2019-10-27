Community Rallies For Orphaned Kids Whose Dad Died In Route 23 Riverdale Crash

Six years after their mother's unexpected death, a pair of sisters from Sussex County are dealing with the unimaginable: The sudden loss of their father.

The girls found out last week that their father, Robert Murray, 51, of Highland Lakes, was the victim of the horrific Route 23 crash in Riverdale.

Murray's current girlfriend -- a single mom of one (now three) -- has "selflessly" become the guardian for his 12- and- 14-year-old daughters, family told Daily Voice.

More than $11,000 had been raised for Murray's girls as of Sunday on a GoFundMe page.

"These young ladies have had the hardest life so far," campaign founders Abigaile Hunt and Dana Verrilli Bekiers wrote.

"They are going to need all the support they can get."

Born in Victoria, Australia, Rob came to the U.S. in 1995, before marrying Emily and settling down in North Jersey to start a family.

In December 2013, the couple's young girls lost their mom.

Their father was being remembered as a kind soul, often with a smile on his face.

His family wishes to thank the first responders who were on the scene of the accident.

Check back for funeral arrangements.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.