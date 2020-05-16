Community Rallies For Family Of Paterson Rollover Crash Victim, 24

The community is coming together to aid a Rochelle Park family after one member died in a Paterson rollover crash.

Nick Diminno, 24, was pronounced dead at the scene Monday, when his 2001 Ford Explorer crashed in the left lane of I-80 westbound, Daily Voice previously reported.

More than $1,200 had been raised as of Saturday morning for Diminno's family on a GoFundMe, launched by Debra DeFalco, Maria Cardona and Millet Bernardez.

Diminno, a Paramus Catholic graduate, was a "bright and caring young man in the prime of his youthful life," the page says. He played lacrosse for Delaware Valley University in 2015 and 2016.

Funds from the campaign will go toward funeral expenses and supporting his family.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.