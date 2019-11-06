Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Infant, 1, Struck By Car In Fort Lee
Obituaries

Community Rallies For Family Of Fair Lawn's Jason Spittle, 42

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Jason Spittle, 42, of Fair Lawn, and his boys.
Jason Spittle, 42, of Fair Lawn, and his boys. Photo Credit: Jason Spittle

The Fair Lawn community is rallying for the family of a 42-year-old dad and sound engineer who passed away last month after a cancer battle.

Jason Spittle died on Oct. 26 of complications stemming from his battle, according to a GoFundMe page for his family .

The campaign, launched by Nicole Rios, had raised more than $17,100 for Spittle's wife, Megan, and their two young boys, Finnegan and Sullivan, as of Nov. 6.

Friends left condolences on the campaign, one in particular calling the Spittle family "unbelievably nice" and another remembering Jason as "one of the best human beings" he knew growing up.

Jason Spittle leaves behind his wife, Megan, and their two sons.

Jason was born in Idaho and lived in South Jersey and Brooklyn before settling in Fair Lawn eight years ago. He worked as a sound engineer and was an avid painter, musician and sculptor, his obituary says.

Services were held Oct. 30.

Click here to donate.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.