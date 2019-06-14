Community Rallies Around Expecting Morristown Mom After Husband's Sudden Death

The future was looking bright for Chris and Sarah Kaiser of Morristown.

The couple had been married 10 years and was five months away from welcoming their first child -- a baby boy.

They were enjoying rides in Chris' new Jeep Wrangler and spending time with their dog, Teddy.

But fate cared little for the couple's dreams: Chris died suddenly on June 4 at just 36 years old.

The community has enveloped Sarah as she mourns, having had raised more than $151,000 on a GoFundMe for her as of Friday.

Chris Kaiser died on June 4.

"We have lost our best friend," friends said on the campaign.

"Chris touched many lives, which has never been more apparent than now. He put so much of himself and his love into each and every relationship in his amazing life. Now it is our turn to give back to his family and show just how much he meant to all of us."

A Summit native, Chris was a lifelong athlete and die-hard New York Yankees and Giants fan.

He will always be remembered as “the mayor” of section 17B of the Giants stadium parking lot, his obituary says.

"What a great guy and friend he was," one person said on the GoFundMe. "He had a smile that lit up a room."

"He had a special ability to make a bond with everyone he interacted with," another said. "Salt of the earth."

Services were handled by Paul Ippolito Summit Memorial.

