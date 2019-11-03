Community Mourns Hillsdale Native, Clemson Student Ryan Shoop, 20

Hillsdale native Ryan C. Shoop died on Oct. 31. He was 20 years old.

Ryan was a 2016 graduate of Bergen Catholic, where he played lacrosse.

He had been studying management at Clemson University in South Carolina.

"Coming to grips with the death of a student is always difficult," said L. Christopher Miller, interim vice president of student affairs and dean of students.

"The Clemson Family extends our deepest condolences to Ryan’s family and friends as they make sense of his untimely passing."

Condolences poured in.

"Heart of gold man," Ricky Schmidt wrote on Facebook. "[Ryan] was truly the most loyal and wild guy I've ever met."

"I fondly remember Ryan’s smile especially when he ever so quietly would crack a joke only to be heard by those sitting close to him in class," Eileen Holt said in a condolence on his obituary.

"I also knew all was well as I heard his classmates call out 'Shoop!' in the hallways as he walked by. We have truly lost a ray of sun with Ryan’s passing."

Visitation will be Nov. 6 from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood. A Mass and celebration of Ryan's life will be at the St. John The Baptist RC Church in Hillsdale on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m.

Cremation will be private.

Ryan is predeceased by his grandparents Charles and Lorraine Shoop; grandfather John Bell; aunt Mary Barone; uncle Chris Bell; cousins Richard and Kevin Shoop.

He is survived by his parents Richard and Jacqueline (nee Bell); brother Austin; beloved dog Wallace; grandmother Sally A Bell; aunts and uncles Charles and Barbara Shoop, Lorraine and Brian Doonan, and John and Deanna Bell; as well as many cousins and friends.

