Colleagues Remember 'Selfless' Carlstadt Motorcyclist Killed In Parkway Crash

North Passaic Daily Voice
North Passaic Daily Voice

Cecilia Levine
Devin Flores, 38 of Carlstadt.
Devin Flores, 38 of Carlstadt. Photo Credit: GOFUNDME

Colleagues and friends remembered a 38-year-old motorcyclist from Carlstadt killed in a crash on the Garden State Parkway as selfless and warm-hearted.

Devin Flores was headed northbound in the local lanes when he struck the back of a Subaru Legacy and overturned at milepost 116 around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, New Jersey State Police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

More than $3,100 had been raised in memory of Flores on a GoFundMe launched by a coworker at the Devoe Group, a Montclair-based real estate company, as of Monday.

"Devin Flores touched the lives of everyone he came in contact with," the page says.

"He was one of the most selfless, giving, and warm hearted individuals that walked upon this earth, and all of us over at the Devoe Group were lucky enough to call him a colleague and friend."

"This guy showed me that there are selfless people in this world," Steven Rosado added. "Lucky enough to have one as a friend."

