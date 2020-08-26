Clinton Firefighter Timothy Hagan Dies, 21

Town of Clinton firefighter Timothy Hagan died on Aug. 24. He was 21 years old.

Hagan worked as a member of the Clinton Fire Department with his brother, Ben, after rising through the department’s Junior Firefighter program.

He was known as an excellent firefighter and a friend to all.

“Tim was liked by all and always greeted everyone with his infectious smile,” reads a release posted to the department’s Facebook page. “Rest easy, Tim, we'll take it from here.”

Check back for Hagan’s funeral arrangements.

