Clifton Native Christine Moschella Benavente 'Taught Grace Under Pressure'

Christine Benavente of Pequannock died on Feb. 21 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 48 years old.

The Clifton native was diagnosed with Stage IV breast cancer in June 2017.

She lived her life with velocity, her husband Michael said in a Facebook tribute "and she literally did not stop until she could no longer physically move.

"Christine taught all of us the true meaning of grace under pressure."

Christine's passion for travel began her junior year of high school when she landed her first job at Travel World, her obituary says. She began a corporate travel job at VTS (Direct) Travel in 1988.

Condolences poured in.

"I worked at DT with Christine and although I didn't see her often, when I did, it made my day," Lisa Kropilak wrote on her obituary .

"She was always so friendly, happy, sweet. She always took the time for a friendly hello and to talk about twins as I have twin boys too.

"She was such a wonderful person, beautiful both inside and out."

Lena Burke remembered Christine as a "beautiful soul, a remarkable women & a warrior of light."

Christine's wish was to help find a cure for Stage IV breast cancer, her husband said. Donations in her memory can be made to Metavivor.org .

Christine is survived by her husband, Michael; children, Matthew, Alexa, Joseph and James; parents, James and Darlene Moschella; sister in-law, Caren Moschella; nephew James Moschella; and in-laws Luis and Natividad Benavente.

She was predeceased by her brother, James Moschella.

Cremation was private.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.