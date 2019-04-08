Contact Us
Christopher Durdunas Of River Edge Dies, 33

Christopher John Durdunas of River Edge died on July 31.
Christopher John Durdunas of River Edge died on July 31, 2019. He was 33 years old.

Durdunas had been working as an immigration consultant at Ernst & Young, according to his Facebook page.

He was remembered as a kind hearted young man with a beautiful soul.

Durdunas is predeceased by his grandfathers, Anthony A. Siliato and Bill Durdunas.

He is survived by his wife, Melanie Maxeiner; parents John and Grace Marie Durdunas; grandmothers Marie Siliato and Margaret Durdunas; along with a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Visitation is Sunday, Aug. 4 from 1 to 8 p.m. at the Becker Funeral Home in Westwood.

A funeral Mass will be Monday, Aug. 5 from 11 a.m. to noon at the funeral home, with a committal service to follow beginning at 1 p.m. in George Washington Memorial Park in Paramus.

