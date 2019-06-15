Chris Minter Of Vernon Leaves Behind Expecting Wife, 5 Children

Christopher Minter of Vernon died at St. Anthonys Hospital on June 5. He was 50 years old.

A Rhode Island native, Minter was remembered on a GoFundMe page for his humor, always able to light up any room.

"There was not one person he couldn’t put a smile on," the page says, "which is on of the reasons why his wife Megan fell in love with him and his big personality."

Minter leaves behind his wife, expecting their sixth child, along with their other children: Zack, Hailey, Emily, Christopher and Clayton.

He was the vice president of sales at Components Corporation in Denville for 25 years, member of the Crystal Springs Country Club and an avid golfer.

Memorial gifts to NJ Metro Chapter of the National Multiple Sclerosis Society are being accepted in Christopher Minter's name: Aspen Court Park 1, 1480 US Highway 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095.

