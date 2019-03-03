Children's Hairstylist Vanessa Mirkov Of Oakland Dies, 34

Vanessa Mirkov of Oakland died on Feb. 28. She was 34 years old.

Vanessa grew up in Mahwah and graduated from Mahwah High School and attended William Paterson University, her obituary says.

She pursued her passion to become a licensed cosmetologist and worked for Cookie Cutters Salon as a professional Children’s hairstylist.

"She will be fondly remembered for her sensitivity, sense of humor, keen wit and contagious laugh," her obituary says.

Vanessa is survived by her parents Gabriel and Vilma Mirkov, sister Anastasia Markou and brother-in-law Vassi Markou; grandmother Stanka Skalko; aunts and uncles Lillian and Sergio Sergides, Zvonko and Yvette Skalko, Vjek and Diane Mirkov, Florian and Diane Mirkov; and many loving cousins.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5 at the Oakland Memorial Home, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.