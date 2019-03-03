Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

Children's Hairstylist Vanessa Mirkov Of Oakland Dies, 34

Cecilia Levine
Facebook @cecrl Email me Read More Stories
Vanessa Mirkov
Vanessa Mirkov Photo Credit: Vanessa Mirkov FACEBOOK

Vanessa Mirkov of Oakland died on Feb. 28. She was 34 years old.

Vanessa grew up in Mahwah and graduated from Mahwah High School and attended William Paterson University, her obituary says.

She pursued her passion to become a licensed cosmetologist and worked for Cookie Cutters Salon as a professional Children’s hairstylist.

"She will be fondly remembered for her sensitivity, sense of humor, keen wit and contagious laugh," her obituary says.

Vanessa is survived by her parents Gabriel and Vilma Mirkov, sister Anastasia Markou and brother-in-law Vassi Markou; grandmother Stanka Skalko; aunts and uncles Lillian and Sergio Sergides, Zvonko and Yvette Skalko, Vjek and Diane Mirkov, Florian and Diane Mirkov; and many loving cousins.

Visitation will be Tuesday, March 5 at the Oakland Memorial Home, from 5 to 8:30 p.m. A memorial service will follow.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.