Central Jersey Star Baseball Player, 16, Dies In Georgia ATV Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me
Matthew J. Carlson
Matthew J. Carlson Photo Credit: With permission, Spotswood Funeral Home

A 16-year-old high school student from Central Jersey died of injuries on Thanksgiving from an ATV crash in Georgia, according to media reports. 

Matthew J. Carlson, a sophomore and varsity baseball player at Spotswood High School, was driving a 2020 Can-Am Maverick X3 on private property when the crash occurred Wednesday, Nov. 23, as reported by the Union-Recorder. He died at 4 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24.

Carlson also played for the RedHawks, a travel baseball program run by the Zoned Sports Academy. On Monday, Nov. 28, the academy posted a video tribute to Carlson.

“Matthew, we will miss you and our prayers and blessings go out to your family, friends, teammates, coaches, and everyone that was part of your journey,” the academy said on Facebook.

Visitation and services are set for Thursday, Dec. 1, at Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Spotswood and will be followed by a funeral and entombment in South Brunswick on Friday, according to his obituary.

