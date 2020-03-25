Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Celebrity Chef Floyd Cardoz Of Verona Dies Of Coronavirus, 59

Valerie Musson
"Top Chef Masters" winner and celebrity chef Floyd Cardoz of Verona died of coronavirus.
Acclaimed Indian chef and Verona resident Floyd Cardoz died from COVID-19 at the age of 59, reports say.

Cardoz, known for his roles at Indian fine dining restaurants Tabla and Bombay Bread Bar in Manhattan, came back from India via Frankfurt on March 8 “feeling feverish,” he said in an Instagram post.

He admitted himself to a hospital in New York thinking he had the flu, said Lou Palma, Cardoz’s close friend.

Cardoz -- who appeared on Season 2 of David Chang's "Ugly Delicious" -- died from complications of the virus at Hackensack Meridian Health Mountainside Medical Center in Glen Ridge.

As of Wednesday, there were more than 4,400 cases of coronavirus in New Jersey including 62 fatalities.

Born in Mumbai, Cardoz spent his formative years in Goa and began his culinary career in Manhattan. He is also known for his victory on Season 3 of reality series "Top Chef Masters."

Cardoz partnered with famed restaurateur Danny Meyer's hospitality group to open  Manhattan's Tabla in 1997, which closed in 2010.

Meyer called Cardoz a "beautiful human being" in a tweet. "Love you so much @floydcardoz," he said.

Cardoz is survived by his mother, Beryl, his wife, Barkha, as well as his sons, Justin and Peter.

