Carrington DaCosta Reynolds, Scotch Plains-Fanwood HS Freshman, Dies At 15

Scotch Plains-Fanwood High School freshman Carrington DaCosta Reynolds died on Wednesday, Jan. 4 aged 15.

Born in Livingston, Carrington was described as a “miracle baby” and was recognized as gifted by Rutgers University at just 15 months, his obituary says.

Carrington was also honored as a “S.O.A.R.” (Student Soaring Outside of Park) for serving Thanksgiving Dinner to the homeless at the Ocean Avenue Baptist Church in Jersey City.

Carrington was an aspiring music production company owner and “natural entrepreneur who knew how to negotiate,” his memorial says. He was also a youth usher at Union Baptist Church and part of the Youth Ministry.

The teen will forever be remembered as an old soul with a number of fascinating skills and a “keen sense of humor.” He was learning how to cook from his mother and aunt, though also enjoyed activities like sports and video games.

Carrington is survived by his loving parents, Mr. & Mrs. Victor D. Reynolds, Godparents: H. Leslie Judkins, Douglas Hawkins, Jr., Mr. & Mrs. Lynn & Josephine Spaulding, M.Ed., Deacon & Mrs. Robert & Debra Jones, his maternal aunts: Carla D. Price, R.N. and Linda V. Price, maternal great-aunt: Rev. Rosalyn Werner, R.N., paternal aunts and uncles: Rev. Keith & Lydia Treadwell, M.Div., Sharon Peniston, Ph.D., Miriam & Kevin Little, J.D., Lynn Peniston, “grandmothers” (present at his birth): Ms. Mable Sutherlin and Shirley Larkins, R.N., Ms.N., his ”GG” (God-Grandmother) Mrs. Bessie Hairston, R.N., “honorary aunts:” Patricia Darrell, Vanessa Sherman, Cheryl Payne, and Belinda Smiley, M.Ed., and many more.

Carrington’s funeral will be held at Union Baptist Church in Elizabeth on Thursday, Jan. 12.

“His (English) first and (Portuguese) middle names (translated) means, ‘Village on the coast’ because an entire ‘village’ of family and friends prayed for his arrival,” reads Carrington’s memorial. “However, as much as we loved him…Carrington answered God’s call and moved from his family’s ‘village’ to his permanent home in Heaven.”

Click here to view the full obituary of Carrington DaCosta Reynolds.

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.