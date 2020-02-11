Carolina Villacis Of North Bergen, 28, Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle

The community is mourning the death of a North Bergen resident following her courageous battle again cancer.

Carolina Villacis, originally from Cevallos, Ecuador, died Feb. 5 at the age of 28. S

he was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in November 2018 and had undergone "rigorous" chemotherapy treatments, according to a GoFundMe created for her funeral expenses.

More than $2,000 has been raised on the campaign since its creation on Feb. 5.

“Carolina was an exceptional sister, daughter, friend and aunt who touched the lives of everyone around her through her grace and positive attitude during her fight with cancer,” said Carolina's family in a statement on the fundraising page.

Carolina is survived by her parents, Ligia Torres and Angel Villacis, her younger sister, Cintya Villacis, and her nephew, Ethan Gonzalez.

Click here to view/donate to Carolina’s GoFundMe.

