Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Obituaries

Carolina Villacis Of North Bergen, 28, Dies After Valiant Cancer Battle

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Carolina Villacis, originally from Cevallos, Ecuador, died Feb. 5 at the age of 28.
Carolina Villacis, originally from Cevallos, Ecuador, died Feb. 5 at the age of 28. Photo Credit: GoFundMe Screengrab

The community is mourning the death of a North Bergen resident following her courageous battle again cancer.

Carolina Villacis, originally from Cevallos, Ecuador, died Feb. 5 at the age of 28. S

he was diagnosed with Stage 4 liver cancer in November 2018 and had undergone "rigorous" chemotherapy treatments, according to a GoFundMe created for her funeral expenses.

More than $2,000 has been raised on the campaign since its creation on Feb. 5.

“Carolina was an exceptional sister, daughter, friend and aunt who touched the lives of everyone around her through her grace and positive attitude during her fight with cancer,” said Carolina's family in a statement on the fundraising page.

Carolina is survived by her parents, Ligia Torres and Angel Villacis, her younger sister, Cintya Villacis, and her nephew, Ethan Gonzalez.

Click here to view/donate to Carolina’s GoFundMe.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.