Brittany McGuinness Of Cedar Knolls Dies, 32

Valerie Musson
Brittany McGuinness
Brittany McGuinness

The community is mourning the loss of a 32-year-old Cedar Knolls woman who died unexpectedly on Saturday, June 13.

Brittany McGuinness was born in Ridgewood. She moved to Paterson and later Wayne, graduating from Wayne Hills in 2005, her obituary says.

Brittany's love and ability for music was part of her identity, according to her obituary. After participating in several choirs and musical groups through school, she studied music at Monmouth University, earning her bachelor’s degree. However, her career ultimately went in a different direction, having most recently been employed as an  I.T. recruiter at TEK Systems in Parsippany.

Brittany is survived by her husband Matthew McGuinnes; mother Karen Limone; father James Powell; brother James Powell, III and girlfriend Suzy Falcicchio of Morristown; along with countless relatives and dear friends.

Click here to view Brittany’s obituary on Vader May Wayne Colonial Funeral Home.

