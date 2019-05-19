Boonton HS Mourns Sudden Death Of Elijah Rodriguez, 15

The Boonton High School community is mourning the sudden loss of Elijah Rodriguez, who died on May 9. He was 15 years old.

Elijah's teachers and friends remembered him as being an excellent student who lit up the classroom.

"Elijah you were one of the kindest and smartest students I have had in my 25+ years of teaching in Boonton," Lillan Whitney-Morley wrote on his obituary.

"You always put a smile on your face when I called you 'Our Walking Google Machine.' Nothing ever got passed you and you were smarter than all of us put together."

A Paterson native, Elijah's obituary remembers him as being a "smart and kind young man who was extremely protective of his little brother Adam."

He enjoyed playing video games and vacationing with his family.

"Elijah was one of the sweetest and kindest kid I knew," Taralynn launzinger (BHS Class of 2020) wrote on his obituary. "English class will never be the same without you."

"You were the brightest student I ever had the pleasure of teaching," Lorraine Kiernan said. "We have all enjoyed watching you grow into the kind young man you have become. You have touched the lives of so many people in our community, and your loss is felt deeply."

Elijah is survived by his mother, Esmeralda Canarte; father Edward R.; his younger brother Adam A. Saasaa; best friend Steven M., and countless aunts, uncles, grandmothers and friends.

Services were held May 14.

