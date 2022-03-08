Body Of NJ Man Missing For Months Found By Hunters, Police Say

The body of a well-known 23-year-old man missing for months was found by hunters in a wooded area in Sussex County, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

North Warren High School graduate Daniel Cannone — who went missing last October — was found dead in Frankford early Sunday, Blairstown Police said.

He was found near in a “not often traversed” wooded area near the Frankford Municipal Building, according to the NJHerald, which cites assistant Sussex County Prosecutor Gregory Mueller.

Cannone, of Blairstown, had last been seen on a RING camera on Saturday, Oct. 16, DailyVoice.com reported. He was traveling on foot without identification.

His car was later found at the parking lot of Skylands Stadium in Augusta following a weekly ‘Jack O’ Lantern Experience’ event.

Cannone’s cause and manner of death were pending an investigation, though no foul play was suspected, police said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.