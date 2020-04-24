Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Bloomingdale Police Officer Dies Of Coronavirus

Valerie Musson
Read More Stories
Officer Gary Walker
Officer Gary Walker Photo Credit: Bloomingdale PD

The Bloomingdale Police Department is mourning the loss of longtime officer Gary Walker, who died of COVID-19 complications. He was 53.

Walker, who had served as a member of the department since March 2000, is being remembered as a selfless and dedicated officer who touched many lives.

“Officer Walker will be truly missed by his BPD family, all those who served within municipal departments around him and our Borough residents he so deeply touched with his extremely unique sense of humor and unwavering dedication to duty,” the department said in a statement.

“For all who have contracted Coronavirus, or those who unselfishly continue to care for those needing care in the hospital or at home, we pray for enduring care and healing.”

Above all, Walker is remembered for his dedication to his role not only as an officer but as a husband and father.

Walker is survived by his wife, Danielle, his daughter, Demi and several other family members and friends.

