Blake Herdlein Of Greenwich Township Dies, 26

Former New Jersey resident and Temple University graduate Blake Herdlein died on Thursday, March 9. He was 26 years old.

A Rochester, NY native, Blake grew up in Greenwich Township, having attended Greenwich Elementary School, Stewartsville Middle School, Bethlehem Catholic High School, Phillipsburg High School, and Warren County Community College, his obituary says.

Blake went on to graduate from Temple University's Fox School of Business, before opening his own marketing firm, Herdlein, LLC.

Click here for Blake Herdlein's complete obituary from the Devlin Funeral Home.

