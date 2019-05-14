'Best Teacher Ever': Clifton High School Mourns Bio Teacher Mr. Meck, 35

Steven Meck had all the makings of a great biology teacher.

He was zany. He thought out-of-box. And most of all, Meck's Clifton High School students said, he cared about them.

Meck of Montclair died on May 10, at 35 years old.

"Mr. Meck was an integral part of my life in high school," Maharsh Barot said of the honors and AP biology teacher.

"I doubt I could have had a better time learning biology than I did in his class, both times, freshman year and senior year. He was a cool mentor and a good person. He was important to my life and to me, and he really made an impact on my life and others'."

Steven Meck

Meck was a graduate of Gloucester Catholic High School (Class of 2001) and Rutgers University (Class of 2005). He received his masters degree from Montclair State University before landing a job at Clifton High School, where he had a profound impact on his students.

"Shoutout to my man Mr Meck, one of the best teachers I’ve ever had," Jeremy Hopkins said in a tweet.

"Not only was he passionate as a teacher but he also cared about us. You won’t be forgotten."

"On this 'Magnificent Monday' I asked why you were taken away from us and the only answer I can think of is, “The evolution of enzymes,'" another student wrote. "#RIPMeck."

Visitation will be Thursday, May 16 from 6 to 9 p.m. and Friday, May 17 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the McGuinness Funeral Home in Sewell. A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.

